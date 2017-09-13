Will continue indefinite strike until demands met, say anganwadi workers

Anganwadi workers’ indefinite strike is expected to impact close to one lakh functional anganwadis in the state that serve at least over 10 lakh children. Anganwadi workers’ indefinite strike is expected to impact close to one lakh functional anganwadis in the state that serve at least over 10 lakh children.

Thousands of anganwadi workers on an indefinite strike since Monday, gathered at the Azad Maidan for a protest, demanding a hike in their honorarium. They also sought an alternative scheme in place of the ‘take home ration’ scheme.

According to the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee, many angwanwadi workers from across the state took part in the one-day protest at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. There are 2,06,000 workers in the state’s anganwadis, operating schemes such as supplementary nutrition and health services for children, and daycare for pre-primary schoolchildren, according to the state’s women and child development department.

A delegation of the Committee met Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday. “A meeting was held with Mungantiwar to discuss our demands of increasing honorarium and bringing new scheme in place of take home ration. The minister has promised us a meeting with the chief minister after ten days. In the meantime, several meetings will be held between the finance department, women and child development department and the committee to prepare a foolproof proposal for increasing the honorarium,” said M A Patil, who was part of the delegation.

Patil said the indefinite strike would continue till their demands are met. “It has been more than five months after a committee submitted its report to the state government recommending the rise in honorarium. However, the government has not taken any action on it yet. So, we will continue our indefinite strike till the issue is resolved,” he added.

Anganwadi workers’ indefinite strike is expected to impact close to one lakh functional anganwadis in the state that serve at least over 10 lakh children. During monsoon, the count of malnourished children escalates. On an average, over 95,000 children are diagnosed as severely acute malnourished and close to 6 lakh as moderately acute malnourished between July and October. For children, pregnant and lactating mothers, who are entirely dependent on anganwadi for hot cooked meals, the indefinite strike may possibly lead to poorer diet and higher post-monsoon infections. The major demand of over two lakh anganwadi workers and helpers in Maharashtra is increase in their salary from Rs 5,000 to at least Rs 10,500. The last increment was in 2014, when anganwadi workers got Rs 950 and helpers got Rs 500 increment per month.

“I have been working for 15 years, handling usually over 30 children in my anganwadi. The income is very poor compared to the work we do,” said Sujata Derukar, who works in Lalbaug.

Usha Nalawade, who works in Wadala anganwadi, said, “We are completely against take home rations. Children do not eat it and most of the packaged food is wasted. Instead of spending crores there, why is the government not allowing only hot meals and diverting funds for our salary?” she asked. While Mungantiwar was unavailable for comment, the women and child development department has urged the anganwadi workers to resume duty, considering the socially important schemes.

“It is not right to stop the work of necessary supplementary nutrition and health services for children for just seeking a rise in honorarium. For their demands, it would not be right to hold children and pregnant women hostage. The strike should be withdrawn to resume socially important services. While the anganwadi workers have the basic honorarium, the children do not have any nutritious food,” said Vinita Singhal, secretary of the department, adding that the department is positive about the anganwadi workers’ demands but requires some time to work on them.

