  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Will continue giving befitting reply: Army vice chief Sarath Chand on ceasefire violation  

Will continue giving befitting reply: Army vice chief Sarath Chand on ceasefire violation  

Four Army personnel, including a 22-year-old captain, were killed yesterday in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2018 3:37 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Ceasefire Violation, J-K Ceasefire Violation, J&K Ceasefire Violation, Army vice chief Sarath Chand, Sarath Chand, J&K News, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand (File)
Related News

India will continue to give a “befitting reply” and its action will speak for itself, the Army’s vice chief said today, a day after four of its personnel were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army has been supporting infiltration by terrorists along the border, Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said.

“We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply,” he told reporters. “(Our) action will speak for itself,” Chand added in response to a question on yesterday’s incident. Four Army personnel, including a 22-year-old captain, were killed yesterday in the Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 05: Latest News