Will complete hat-trick of poll wins: UP BJP on civic elections

The Uttar Pradesh BJP today exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the 2017 urban local bodies’ polls and complete a hat-trick of election wins after emerging victorious in the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “After registering an emphatic win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections followed by an overwhelming win in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the party will repeat the same performance in the urban local elections.”

He further said that BJP had already conferred the status of municipal corporation to Mathura and Ayodhya. “The crowd of prospective candidates at the BJP office and a silence at the offices of rival political parties conveys everything. People have reposed their faith in the schemes the Centre and the state government,” Tripathi said.

