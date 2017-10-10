Will compare VVPAT paper slips in one polling station of all 182 assembly constituencies: CEC on Gujarat polls

VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has casted the vote. VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has casted the vote.

In order to double check the functioning of EVMs during the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission on a pilot basis will be counting all the VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail) paper slips of one polling station in each of the 182 assembly constituencies and compare them with the votes cast on the EVMs.

“We have taken a decision that in all the assembly constituencies of Gujarat, the VVPAT slips in at least in one polling station will be counted and that shall be matched with the result of the Control Unit (of EVM) where the display of the results takes place,” said AK Joti, Chief Election Commissioner said while interacting with mediapersons in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

These polling stations where the VVPAT slips will be counted will be selected randomly. ” We have to make a beginning on a pilot basis. The introduction of VVPAT is in itself a very big challenge which we have to undertake…,” Joti added. Gujarat will only be the second state where EVM machines with VVPATs will be used in all the 50128 polling stations of 182 assembly constituencies. VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has casted the vote.

If a candidate has any substantive reason about the result of a particular EVM of a polling station, he/she can request the returning officer for counting of VVPAT paper slips giving specific reason for the request. The returning officer shall consider and decide about the request as per the guidelines issued by the Commission in this regard, said the CEC while narrating the experience of a candidate for whom recounting of VVPATs slips was held in four polling booths during the February 2017 Goa state assembly elections, where VVPATs were deployed for the first time in all 1642 polling stations located in 40 assembly constituencies.

The CEC also said that the EC “will examine” the request of political parties who requested the extension of the polling hours in wake of the usage of VVPAT devices. The Commission has directed that the district election officers and the Superintendent of Police shall be personally responsible for the safety and security of EVM and VVPAT.

The EC has allocated 76232 VVPATs for the Gujarat polls. Of these, 45000 VVPATs are brand new and will be supplied by the two public sector firms that manufacture these devices. Gujarat is yet to receive 4000 of these VVPATs.

The Commission has directed that awareness about the use of VVPATs must be carried out by district election machinery to acquaint the electors and political parties about the features and transparency of the VVPATs. The CEC on Monday had flagged of a mobile demonstration van that will move around Gandhinagar district to spread awareness about EVMs and VVPATs. “We have asked all the districts to set up similar kinds of vans. These vehicles will go to every village where the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs will be explained,” said BB Swain Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.

