Will clean Kerala’s rotten political culture: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Left regime could clean the rotten political culture that prevailed in the state.

In a media briefing to mark his government’s achievements in the last one year, Vijayan said, “The previous UDF regime marked the emergence of an awfully deteriorated political culture. It was a heinous situation of corruption and immorality. People had recognised those who indulged in that situation and yet clung to power. The LDF government could bring an end to that condition,’’ he said.

Hinting at the resignation of two ministers in the past year over corruption charges and scandals, the CM said the government would ensure there would be no patrons for those who have gone on the wrong track.

He said the government was considering launching four missions in the sectors of housing, environment, waste management, organic farming, education and health. “It is an attempt to put forward an alternative development agenda in the era of globalisation and privatisation,” he added. Narrating the achievements of the government, Vijayan said the year marked the revival of several public sector and traditional industrial areas. Workers in coir, handloom and cashew industries got a fresh life, he added.

He said the state has made significant progress in infrastructure development.

