Will challenge disqualification from Rajya Sabha in court: Sharad Yadav

Former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav said here on Thursday that he would challenge his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha in court.

Addressing the media for the first time since his disqualification, he ruled out petitioning Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for a review of his order unseating Yadav. “At no cost will I do so,” Yadav said, dismissing a suggestion to this effect.

“I don’t care about the membership of Parliament. How do I bother about the Rajya Sabha when I have discarded power? I have been been sworn in as MP 11 times. I have resigned from Parliament thrice, each time on a principled position. However, I will continue my fight against the injustice done to me at all fora, irrespective of the outcome. For me, victory does not matter. The fight does, because these are all battlefronts.”

Yadav said the Rajya Sabha chairman’s order on his disqualification was handed to a sentry at the gate of his Tughlaq Road residence after 10 pm on December 4 while he was on election tour in Gujarat. “However, I was not surprised by the decision. I had foreseen it….”

He said it was a pity Naidu did not refer the complaint against him to the Ethics Committee or Privileges Committee. “Even Ajmal Kasab was allowed to exhaust all opportunities for an appeal, but in my case the supreme court, as I would describe Chairman Naidu, passed an order straightaway.”

