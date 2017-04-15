Will chalk out plans for revival of temple tanks: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said she would chalk out plans for revival of temple tanks through public participation and propagate heritage of the shrines. After worshipping at the ancient temple of Tirukameeswarar temple in neighbouring Villianoor, she said she would promote the cultural heritage of temples through her social media to promote temple tourism.

All the pillars and stone carvings in temples bear historic and literary details and it was our duty to conserve and protect the precious heritage, she said.

“We should also document the history of temples and also their heritage”, she said.

She also saw for herself the abundant growth of `water hyacinth plants` on the bed of Sankarabarani river in the vicinity of the temple in Villianoor.

She asked the PWD officials to expedite the desilting of Sankarabarani river bed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now