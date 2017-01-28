‘Will carry on Jat quota stir till govt assures in written’

On a question about khaps not supporting the agitation, Fauji said that people who are making these comments are the ones who have been expelled from the khaps and people like these are no significance. On a question about khaps not supporting the agitation, Fauji said that people who are making these comments are the ones who have been expelled from the khaps and people like these are no significance.

The fresh round of agitations called by a section of Jats on Sunday to press for their quota demand will continue until the Haryana government gives a written assurance for giving them reservation, a community leader said on Saturday. The Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Jai Singh Fauji today held a meeting with the community leaders in Narvana ahead of their call for a fresh round of quota agitation for which the state has been put on maximum alert.

“We will continue the agitation till the time the government does not give us an assurance in written about the reservation agreement,” he told reporters after the meeting.

On a question about khaps not supporting the agitation, Fauji said that people who are making these comments are the ones who have been expelled from the khaps and people like these are no significance.

He said during the agitation in February, last year the state government set an SIT and booked them in cases when they did not even pluck a branch from a tree.

“But still the government imposed sections on us which were not even imposed on anti-nationals,” Fauji said.

“The state government is calling those for compromise who are not even related to the movement and those hurting the Jat society by teaming up with the government, but we are with those who talk about the welfare of the seciety,” he added.