Will campaign for youth, farmers & highlight Yogi govt’s 100 days of doing nothing: Congress

Raj Babbar (PTI Photo) Raj Babbar (PTI Photo)

The Congress is working on a campaign to raise issues faced by farmers and youths across the state, during which it plans to raise slogans like ‘Karza mein duba kisan, berojgar hai naujawan (farmers drown in debt, the youth are unemployed)’ against the BJP government to “highlight its achievement of 100 days of doing nothing”. Party sources said that the campaign, helmed by state Congress president Raj Babbar, is likely to begin at Aligarh on June 15.

The BJP government in the state is slated to complete 100 days in power later this month. “The campaign is being given shape. In the first phase, the state president will personally visit 17 districts to highlight the plight of farmers, youth and also the unkept promises of the BJP government. Congress plans to highlight its (BJP’s) achievement of 100 days of doing nothing. As per the present preparations, the campaign will start from Aligarh on June 15,” said a senior party leader involved in the planning. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had first raised the issue of farmers in Bhatta Parsaul during the Mayawati regime in Uttar Pradesh. He had also undertaken over a month long state-wide ‘Kisaan Yatra’ before elections. Citing Rahul’s “sensitivity” towards farmers, Congress leaders have been asked to make raising farmers’ issues part of their responsibility.

In letters issued to all district presidents of the party, Babbar has asked office bearers to establish contact with farmers in their respective regions and launch protests to raise their issues in a “Gandhian” manner. Alleging that the state government is not sensitive towards basic problems faced by farmers, Babbar has said that due to the government’s “insensitive approach”, farmers have to face cane-charge or firing during their protests.

“You should also get in touch with farmers organisations in your respective districts so that we can unitedly raise farmers’ problems and also start a movement,” said Babbar’s letter to all district heads, expressing hope that the party’s district units would start a public movement.

