Will build roads, industrial corridors and create jobs in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Photo/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Photo/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today that his government will create jobs by building expressways and industrial corridors in the state including the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions. An expressway will be constructed for the development of the state’s eastern region which will link Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, he said.

Doors to new employment opportunities are being opened by the state government by constructing new expressways and industrial corridors, Adityanath told reporters here. “An expressway will be constructed for the development of Purvanchal (eastern region). This highway from Lucknow to Ghazipur-Ballia will also link Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur,” he said.

The chief minister said the Gorakhpur-Khajni road will be four-laned. This will lead to industrialisation of the region creating employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

Similarly, in the Bundelkhand region six-lane expressways will be built where industrial corridors will be developed, he said. Adityanath said that all divisional headquarters and major cities will be linked by air as well.

