‘Will break his wrists, waist in minutes’: TMC minister challenges Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for a fight

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh at a rally on Sunday. (Express file Photo) BJP’s Dilip Ghosh at a rally on Sunday. (Express file Photo)

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh has challenged state BJP president Dilip Ghosh for a one-on-one fight, claiming that he would break his wrists in just “two-and-half-minutes.”

The remarks come from the TMC minister a day after Dilip Ghosh was seen wielding a sword at a Ram Navami rally in West Midnapore’s Kharagpur — his Assembly constituency. On Monday, he was booked under non-bailable sections of the IPC at Kharagpur Town police station.

Speaking to reporters late on Monday night, minister Ghosh said: “So Ghosh is wielding sticks and showing off how strong he is. But, I can fight with him with one arm. It will not take me more than two-and-half minutes to break both his wrists. I will break his back in three minutes. I am challenging him to fight with me… If he is not willing to fight with sticks then I am ready for wrestling too. If he is ready for boxing, then I will also break his nose, eyes and face.”

Reacting to the minister’s statements Tuesday, Dilip Ghosh said he is not perturbed by such comments. “They are scared to see the BJP’s rise in the state and that’s why saying such things,” he said.

