Will BJP hang those who eat beef in Goa: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena has yet again taken a swipe at the BJP, this time over its beef policy that bans slaughter of cows in some states while allowing it in others. “Banning cow slaughter is an issue close to the hearts of Hindus. There, however, needs to be a common policy on this across the nation. You can’t allow slaughter in some states and ban it in others. If we can’t have an uniform policy on a issue like beef ban, people will start wondering how we can have a uniform civil code,” an editorial in the Sena mouth piece Saamana said.

The editorial added that it wanted the BJP to come clear on why it was comfortable with cow slaughter in some states while banning it in others. “The cow has been given the status of a mother in Hindu society. It may be our faith, but for a large section of the population, beef is a part of their diet. In Goa, the BJP is in power and a large section there eats beef. Will Manohar Parrikar take a stand to hang those who eat beef in Goa?” the editorial said.

The Sena took another potshot at the BJP by saying that the killers of cows were being punished, while those responsible for forcing farmers to commit suicide were shielded.

“We admire those who believe that cow slaughter is a crime. However, what about the farmer committing suicide in the rule of these same set of people? They need to clarify on who needs to be held responsible, imprisoned or hanged for the voluntary manslaughter that is committed when a farmers commits suicide,” the editorial said, adding that if there was a penalty for killing cows, governments should be held responsible for farmer suicides too.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now