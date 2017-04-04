Will BJP hang those who eat beef in Goa: Shiv Sena

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said that it wanted the BJP to come clear on why it was comfortable with cow slaughter in some states while banning it in others. Image for representational purpose An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said that it wanted the BJP to come clear on why it was comfortable with cow slaughter in some states while banning it in others. Image for representational purpose

The Shiv Sena has yet again taken a swipe at the BJP, this time over its beef policy that bans slaughter of cows in some states while allowing it in others.

“Banning cow slaughter is an issue close to the hearts of Hindus. There, however, needs to be a common policy on this across the nation. You can’t allow slaughter in some states and ban it in others. If we can’t have a uniform policy on an issue like beef ban, people will start wondering how we can have a uniform civil code,” an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

The editorial added that it wanted the BJP to come clear on why it was comfortable with cow slaughter in some states while banning it in others. “The cow has been given the status of a mother in Hindu society… but for a large section of the population, beef is a part of their diet. In Goa, the BJP is in power and a large section there eats beef. Will Manohar Parrikar take a stand to hang those who eat beef in Goa?” it said.

