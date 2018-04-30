‘Will benefit lakhs of workers’: Centre likely to recommend Mathadi workers’ Act to other states

Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Santosh Gangwar, Union Labour Minister. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The Centre is likely to recommend the implementation of the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act in other states. At a meeting with state labour officials and National Hamal Panchayat on April 18, the labour ministry stated its intention on implementing the Act in other states, sources said.

Labour officials said that a presentation was made before Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on the Mathadi Workers Act. “During the meeting, the pros and cons of the Act were explained. It was also pointed out that the Act was implemented effectively wherever Mathadi workers’ unions have a strong presence. The Union minister assured us that the ministry will soon write to other states recommending that the Act be implemented,” said Baba Adhav, president of National Hamal Panchayat.

Adhav added that it would be good if the Act is implemented in other states as well. “The Act will complete 50 years next year. If the Centre recommends it to other states for implementation, then it will benefit lakhs of workers,” he said. Mathadi workers are those who carry heavy loads and are employed across industries. According to Mathadi labour unions, there are approximately four to five lakh Mathadi workers in the state.

Sources said the Centre was convinced that the Act covers a large number of workers without putting any financial burden on the government’s kitty. “We are awaiting the Centre’s decision in writing,” said Narendra Poyam, labour commissioner.

In the last month, the Mathadi labour unions successfully stalled the state labour department’s move of merging 36 district Mathadi boards into one state-level board.

At least 6,000 Mathadi workers protested against the government’s move, alleging that it was an attempt to weaken the Act. In January, the labour department had formed a study group to come up with recommendations on merging 36 district Mathadi workers and to suggest necessary amendments in the Act. After cancelling the move of merger of district boards, the government has also said it will protect the rights of Mathadi workers, Adhav said.

