Will behead traitors who oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya: BJP MLA

A BJP MLA from Hyderabad has allegedly said that those opposing the construction of a temple in Ayodhya will be beheaded. In a video that surfaced recently, BJP MLA T Raja Singh from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal constituency is heard saying, “The day is not far… the dream of every Hindu of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

The video was shot during the Ram Navami celebrations in Hyderabad on April 5, reported news agency PTI. In the video, Raja Singh can be seen addressing a gathering where he says, “Recently, a video came on WhatsApp from Uttar Pradesh and someone was saying if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya they will create ‘tehelka’ (chaos) in entire country. We welcome this. In fact, we were waiting for this day for the past several years so that when you traitors raise your heads, we will behead you.”

The legislator, who has made similar remarks in the past, added that nobody could obstruct the construction. “Nobody has guts to stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A grand Ram Mandir will be definitely built in Ayodhya. I challenge that whosoever tries to stop building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I will deal with such traitor,” he said.

Earlier, Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti had said that if needed, she was ready to go to jail over construction of temple in Ayodhya. “I believe that a grand Ram temple should be built there very soon. I had taken part in Ram Janmabhoomi movement…I never backtracked from it….I have immense pride in it. If I have to go to jail for it.. I will go, if I have to hang myself for it, I will do it,” she said.

