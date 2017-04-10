Will behead those against Ram temple: Telangana BJP MLA

T Raja Singh. T Raja Singh.

A police complaint has been lodged against Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh for making a speech on Ram Navami targeting the Muslim community.

The complaint was lodged by Majlis Bachao Tehreej (MBT) at Dabeerpura Police Station late on Sunday and the police have started the case.

MBT spokesperson Ahmed Khan said that during a procession taken out on Ram Navami in Hyderabad, Raja Singh made a provocative speech, targeting the Muslim community several times. He spoke on the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

His speech while addressing a gathering at Sultan Bazaar on April 5 has surfaced in a video.

“I challenge you. If any mother has given birth to such a tiger who can stop the construction of the Ram temple, I will take you on,” he was heard saying. “Kahin na kahi hum tumhara Babar ka masjid bana denge (somewhere we will make the Babar’s masjid for you),” he added.

He added: “Duniya ki koi taakat Ram mandir banane se rok nahi sakti (no one can stop us from making the Ram temple).”

Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, added: “The day is not far… the dream of every Hindu of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He said that recently a “a video came on WhatsApp from Uttar Pradesh and someone was saying if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya they will create tehelka (chaos) in the entire country. We welcome this. We were waiting for this day for the past several years, so that when you traitors raise your heads, we will behead you,” he was heard saying.

The MLA said that until now, Uttar Pradesh had weak governments but now there was a powerful government. He called it “baap ki sarkaar (my father’s government)”.

“Nobody can stop construction of Ram mandir now. Ram sevaks from all over the country will go to UP to construct the temple. By next Ram Navami, we shall have the Ram mandir at Ayodhya,” he shouted. The MLA is known to make controversial statements. Last year, he threatened to kill anyone who kills cows.

