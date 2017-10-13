Will be proud if daughter-in-law joins armed forces to serve nation: Father of IAF commando killed in Hajin encounter

Garud commandos carry the coffin of Sergeant Milind Kishor Khairnar, who was killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Bandipora, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo) Garud commandos carry the coffin of Sergeant Milind Kishor Khairnar, who was killed in Wednesday’s encounter in Bandipora, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo)

As family and friends paid their last respects to IAF commando Sergeant Milind Kishor Khairnar, who was killed in an encounter in Bandipora, his father said he would be proud if his daughter-in-law joined the defence force to serve the country just like his son.

Milind’s father Kishor told reporters, “The pain of losing a son is immense but we all are proud of his martyrdom. I want to tell the government to take a firm decision to uproot terrorists.”

While pursuing his BSc from a college in Dhule, Milind applied for the recruitment process of the IAF and got selected.

His father added, “We will be proud if his wife Harshada joins the defence force to serve the nation like my son. We will always be there with her.”

He added, “He has always been one of the best performers in his team.”

