Will be happy to see Rahul Gandhi elevated: Captain Amarinder Singh

Rahul Gandhi credited Amarinder Singh for the party’s performance in Punjab, sources said.

Published:March 15, 2017 2:31 am
SET TO take over as chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and discussed matters related to government formation. Rahul will be in Chandigarh for the swearing-in ceremony Thursday. Sources said cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurjit Singh and Brahm Mahindra could be among those who would take oath with Amarinder.

“Today was a courtesy call. We will think and myself and our AICC secretary in-charge will sit together and prepare a list. Then, we will come again… we will then discuss the government formation with our party leadership,” Amarinder said after the meeting.

Rahul credited Amarinder for the party’s performance in Punjab, sources said. Amarinder, who was in the past skeptical of Rahul’s leadership, said after the meeting that he favoured the elevation of Rahul as party president. “I will be very happy to see Rahulji on top. I have been saying this for a year now. We are happy to see Rahul Gandhi be elevated. We will all be very happy.”

He said Punjab was an answer to BJP’s “Congress-free India” slogan. He said the party had not only performed well in Punjab, but also in Goa and Manipur. He said the AAP was never a threat to the Congress in Punjab and it merely created a hype on the social media while trying to influence voters.

