Will be happy if Rajinikanth joins politics, says Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Thursday said he would be “happy” if actor Rajinikanth joins politics and “doubly happy” if he joins the BJP.

Talking to reporters here, he said, “I will be happy if actor Rajinikanth enters politics and doubly happy if he joins the BJP.”

He also said he expected Rajinikanth to take a “good” political decision at this juncture when the state was in a “dilemma.”

To a question on the possibility of Rajinikanth being declared as chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, Radhakrishnan said, “No doubt Rajinikanth is a popular man with charisma, but it is for the party to decide who will be the chief minister.”

Referring to the farmers’ problem, the senior BJP leader said, “It is for the state government to resolve the farmers’ problem.”

The Centre had already granted Rs 1,242 crore for drought relief, he claimed.

“I think the farmers’ association leader Ayyakannu has joined hands with the Dravidian parties for agitating against the Centre,” he alleged.

Alleging that VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan was encouraging and instigating casteist forces, Radhakrishnan said he (Thirumavalavan) had no moral authority to say that Rajinikanth should not join the BJP and encourage communal forces.

People from all religions and communities were members of the BJP, he said.

