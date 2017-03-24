Will be happy if LK Advani or Sushma Swaraj becomes President: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would be happy if BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani or Sushma Swaraj became the next President of India.

“There are some names which are doing the rounds. I hear Advani ji could become the President, so could Sushma ji and Sumitra ji (Sumitra Mahajan). I respect Advani ji as a senior political leader. I also respect Sushma ji. I will be happy if any one of them becomes President. I will also be happy if Pranab Mukherjee stays as president. But the interests of the country should be taken care of,” Mamata said during a live interview with a Bengali television news channel.

“This has to be a collective decision. I have to speak to my party before I take a final call. Lots of equations are involved,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now