Will back any party that opposes BJP: Mamata

CALLING FOR a national alliance before the Lok Sabha elections to oust the BJP from power, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday offered to back any party opposed to the ruling party at the Centre.

Speaking at a massive rally in Kolkata at the July 21 Martyrs’ Day event, the Trinamnool Congress chief said she has come to know that Lok Sabha polls could be held next year. She announced that her party will hold a ‘BJP Bharat Chharo (BJP, leave India)’ programme from August 9 -30, after alleging that the BJP had “failed on all fronts”, including keeping good relations with foreign countries, especially neighbours.

“Bengal is with Soniaji. We are with Nitishji, we are with Arvind, Laluji, Navinji… We will support anyone who opposes he BJP. There will be a grand alliance formed before the Lok Sabha polls. Big brother (BJP) will be ousted from power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Mamata said.

“Those who are thinking 2019 (Lok Sabha) is in their pocket, are wrong. There is a big hole in that pocket. (PM Narendra) Modi will get only 30 per cent of the votes. We take it as a challenge to drive the BJP out. The BJP will not get a single seat from West Bengal. We will also contest from other states in 2019. It is a challenge for us to see them fall and we will decimate them,” she added.

The TMC holds a Martyr’s Day rally on July 21 every year in remembrance of 13 youth Congress activists who were killed in police firing in Kolkata in 1993. Mamata was then a leader of the West Bengal Youth Congress. Mamata said, “Eighteen Opposition parties have come together for the Presidential polls. In the Vice-Presidential polls, two more parties have come together. This understanding will be taken forward…. TMC has the strongest voice in the Opposition against the BJP-led central government,” she added.

“India’s relations with foreign countries have deteriorated under the BJP-led government at the Centre. Why can’t it improve relations with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, which have borders with West Bengal?” Mamata asked. She also claimed that the BJP may try to reschedule the Lok Sabha polls next year. “The polls may be held next year. They (BJP) may try and do so. I have been hearing such news. We should be prepared…. If all Opposition parties come together, the BJP will be driven out of power,” Mamata told supporters.

