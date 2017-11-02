Will Arvind Kejriwal remove Sukhpal Khaira or protect him: Cong, SAD

Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka during a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka during a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The ruling Congress and opposition Akali Dal on Wednesday trained their guns on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asking him to make his stand clear on the drugs issue after a Fazilka court summoned leader of opposition and AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with a drug smuggling case. Leaders of Congress and SAD asked Kejriwal if he would remove Khaira from AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at party head office, Congress legislator Raj Kumar Verka took a swipe at Khaira saying he had been making "noise" on drugs issue, but has now been summoned by the court as "accused" in a drugs case.

"Khaira pressurised DIG and IG to let (one of the accused) Gurdev Singh (who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail in the case by the court) off the hook. It is all part of police investigations," Verka said. He added: "Congress wants an answer from Kejriwal. Will Kejriwal take his resignation? We demand that he resigns (as Leader of Opposition)…Gurdev Singh is a small fish…Khaira is mastermind."

When pointed out that the case pertains to the period when Khaira was in Congress and Congress had alleged vendetta at that time, Verka said this was not political and it was the court that had "summoned" Khaira. He added, "Khaira learnt that Congress does not give shelter to such people, so he joined Aam Aadmi Party which gives shelter to such people." Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said Khaira had lost the moral ground to continue as Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha following the summons issued by a Fazilka court against him in a drugs case.

Asking Khaira to step down immediately, Jakhar said the serious charges against the AAP leader called for his immediate ouster from all political and statutory posts. "Khaira's attempts to corner the state government within and outside the state assembly were shameful, indeed, considering his own past connections with drugs traders and smugglers," Jakhar said.

Jakhar said what made the charges even more serious was the fact that AAP had always taken a high moral stand over the issue of drugs trading and smuggling in Punjab. "That an AAP leader, and that too holding such a senior position, should be named and summoned in a drugs case exposes the double standards of the party, led by Arvind Kejriwal," said the PPCC president and Gurdaspur MP.

'Kejriwal must apologise to Punjabis'

Addressing a press conference here along with senior SAD leader and party spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said Kejriwal should apologise to Punjabis for appointing Sukhpal Khaira as leader of the opposition. "Kejriwal should also make it clear as to where he stood on the issue of drugs now as he had made this the biggest issue in the last assembly elections," he added.

Grewal said that Sukhpal Khaira had earned the infamy of being the first and only leader of the opposition to be asked to appear as accused in a trans-border heroin smuggling racket by a judicial court. Grewal said Khaira was summoned on the basis on "evidence" produced in the court. He read out a judgment highlighting "extraordinary power under section 319 CrPC" under which Khaira has been summoned.

"Moreover, it is settled that the extraordinary power under Section 319 CrPC can be exercised only if very strong and cogent evidence occurs against a person from the evidence led before the court, which is higher than the standard of proof employed for framing a charge against an accused," Grewal said. He demanded a thorough probe by Punjab government into the trans-border drugs smuggling case in which he said besides two kg of heroin, gold biscuits and Pakistani SIM cards were also recovered.

"Today SAD questions AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to present his side. Where his party stands on drugs issue. Will he (Kejriwal) remove him (Khaira) or protect him," Grewal said. Accompanied by SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Virsa Singh Valtoha among others, Grewal also attacked Khaira for "trying to cast aspersions on the honourable courts," saying this was reprehensible and unwarranted. He said allegations of political vendetta were "baseless".

