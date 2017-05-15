Will approach CBI, CBDT against AAP in money laundering, black money cases: Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who was admitted in hospital on Sunday after he fainted while holding a press conference at his residence, has said he will approach CBI and CBDT against financial irregularities by AAP.

In a tweet this morning, Mishra said, “with a written complaint to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and CBDT, I will file an FIR against black money and money laundering cases, as soon as i will get discharged from hospital (Hospital se jab bhi discharge kiya jaunga, likhit shikayat banakar hawala, kaale dhan or money laundering mamalon mein CBI aur CBDT mein FIR karwaunga). He had called the conference to disclose the details of purported financial irregularities committed by the Aam Aadmi Party during its donation drive and to make the promised “sensational disclosures”.

हॉस्पिटल से जब भी डिस्चार्ज किया जाऊंगा, लिखित शिकायत बनाकर हवाला, काले धन और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामलो में CBI और CBDT में FIR करवाऊंगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 15, 2017

Making fresh accusations against the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, Mishra alleged “massive financial irregularities” and threatening to “drag Kejriwal to jail by the collar”.

Mishra is currently in Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) Hospital. RML doctors said he was “dehydrated” and “mildly weak”, but stable. He had been on a hunger strike for the past four days.

During the press conference, he produced few bank details and cheque. He alleged that the AAP did not fully disclose the donations it received during the financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15 to the Election Commission.

He further said, “It has now become clear that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man.” He also alleged that 16 shell companies, which he claimed were managed by an AAP MLA, made donations to the party. He said, “these donations, were made at midnight, January 20, 2014.”

