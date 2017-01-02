Will appear before CBI on Jan 3: Sudip Bandopadhyay

Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo) Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo)

Trinamool MP Sudip Bandopadhyay on Sunday said he will turn up before the CBI on January 3 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund case. This came after the CBI said it will not give any more time to Bandopadhyay and consider “other options” if he did not appear before the agency on January 3.

The MP said he could not appear before the CBI earlier due to various reasons. “I was first called on November 15, but I could not go as Parliament was in session. Then they called me again in the last last week of December asking me to appear on December 30. I told them I want to come on January 18. But the CBI told me to come on January 3, to which I agreed,” he told PTI.

Sources said CM Mamata Banerjee has asked him to “stay strong and fight it out”. On being informing that Sudip had received summons, she allegedly told him “tear the summons into pieces”.

(With PTI)