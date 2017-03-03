Will amend law to make Marathi must for acquiring taxi permits in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena minister

The law in Maharashtra, currently calls for prospective rickshaw drivers seeking a permit to have been residents of the state for at least 15 years, possess a transport driving license and also have badges. The law in Maharashtra, currently calls for prospective rickshaw drivers seeking a permit to have been residents of the state for at least 15 years, possess a transport driving license and also have badges.

STATING that a working knowledge of Marathi will be a “non-negotiable” factor for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote of the Shiv Sena said Thursday he would propose an amendment of the law to this effect.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday set aside the clause of a Maharashtra state government order that pertained to making knowledge of Marathi mandatory for those applying for auto-rickshaw permits.

Watch What Else is Making News



A day later, speaking to The Indian Express, Raote said the necessity to know Marathi would be introduced in the Motor Vehicles Act,1988. A condition of reading and writing knowledge of Marathi language in the state would not be compromised while handing out taxi and rickshaw permits, he said.

“Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra and I will make sure that its importance is sustained in the state. Any state makes knowledge of its official language important and for the convenience of commuters, rickshaw drivers must know it very well. This is non-negotiable,” he told The Indian Express.

The law currently calls for prospective rickshaw drivers seeking a permit to have been residents of the state for at least 15 years, possess a transport driving license and also have badges. It also asks for a working knowledge of Marathi with regard to understanding the topography of the area. The minister said the law would be amended to include the requirement of passing a Marathi language test, something the government order had implemented.

“Instead of doing away with the test, the judiciary should have guided us in understanding how it can be legally included. In the next hearing, we will try to put our terms ahead and instead seek a legal advice on how knowledge of the language could be made compulsory. However, we will take efforts to include the same in the law and ensure drivers can especially read Marathi to qualify for a permit,” he added.

The government had called for selection of rickshaw drivers in the state last year after ensuring they qualify in the writing and reading test of Marathi. Almost 8000 rickshaw drivers out of 40,000 in Maharashtra were denied permits and asked to reappear for the test after their knowledge in Marathi was found to be unsatisfactory.

Speaking on giving a chance to drivers who were denied permits after failing the language test, Raote said, “If we are going to bring the necessary amendments to the Act, there should be no further discussion on this. A driver must be able to communicate fluently in Marathi with the commuter and also reply to the same in the language, if need be. I will meet all the state officials concerned with this matter and conduct a discussion with them on what needs to be done. Till then we are waiting to receive a copy of the judgement,” Raote added.