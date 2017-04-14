‘Will act against publisher for perfect woman body text’

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that action will be taken against the publisher of a Class XII textbook that said “36-24-36” was the “perfect body shape” for women. The textbook, titled Health and Physical Education and written by V K Sharma, was reportedly being taught in some schools affiliated to CBSE. The textbook publisher has removed the above description and replaced it with the sentence “the hourglass shape of females (small waist and big breasts and hips) is considered the best”, said a source from the ministry.

“We have taken serious note of this. It’s neither an NCERT book nor is it compliant with NCF (National Curriculum Framework). But this is the reason why we are asking CBSE-affiliated schools to avoid books from private publishers. NCERT textbooks are of good quality. It will be available in adequate numbers. I condemn the sexist remarks in the textbook. They are unacceptable and we will take appropriate action,” Javadekar said.

Earlier in the day, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted, “Neither a book approved by CBSE nor published by NCERT. Action to be taken against private publisher.”

Sources in the HRD Ministry said that the government is currently exploring provisions under which action can be taken against the publisher. Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked the publishers’ association to take action.

