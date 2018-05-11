Wife’s odd name has Kerala youth filing police complaint

Interestingly, the wedding invitation card that went viral had an embossed description that only those are invited to the wedding who can pronounce the bride’s name correctly. Interestingly, the wedding invitation card that went viral had an embossed description that only those are invited to the wedding who can pronounce the bride’s name correctly.

What’s in a name you ask? Well, ask Vibheesh and he will be anything but happy about the query.

This newly-wed man in Kerala has found himself in a pickle after his wife’s name went viral on social media. Vibheesh, a resident of Kozhikode, has been receiving a deluge of anonymous calls enquiring about his wife’s unique name: Dhyanoorhanagithy. Annoyed over the persistent calls, Vibheesh has decided to lodge a case with the cyber cell, Manorama reported.

Vibheesh’s troubles started since the time his wedding invitation card was shared in the family Whatsapp group, which subsequently spread rapidly through online sharing. Interestingly, the card that went viral had an embossed description that only those are invited to the wedding who can pronounce the bride’s name correctly.

Since then, Vibheesh and his father Velayadhan’s phones have not stopped ringing. Most of the callers were curious about the uniqueness of the name, while others wanted to know the exact meaning.



Vibheesh decided to register the complaint only after some callers started abusing him. According to Dhyanoorhanagithy, her father, who has a keen interest in literature, just intended to give her a unique name.

Everyone in the family, to avoid complication, calls her by the sobriquet–‘Dhyanu’. Although Vibheesh doesn’t have any issues with his wife’s name, he says he is still perplexed about the abuses thrown at him regarding the name.

