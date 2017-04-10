Wife, sons shareholders in mall land firm, no wrongdoing, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Breaking his silence on the row over the award of a contract for construction of pathways at Patna zoo by ferrying soil from a proposed mall site, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Sunday said Lara Projects LLP, in which his sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and wife Rabri Devi are shareholders, own the mall land. He said his sons duly filed income tax returns and followed all legal processes.

Accompanied by party leader Prem Chand Gupta whose family members transferred shares to the company, Lalu said: “Lara Projects LLP has three shareholders — Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. They duly filed income tax returns every year without fail and followed all legal norms.”

“All allegations levelled against my family are baseless and absurd. All transactions have been done in accordance with relevant provisions of the laws concerned,” Prasad told reporters.

Gupta said: “My family members had transferred shares to Lalu Prasad’s family members. Everything is on record and as per legal process.” Asked why his family members gave up their shares, he said it was his family’s decision.

Lalu Prasad’s family has been at the centre of a row over allegations that the Patna zoo, which is under the charge of his minister-son Tej Pratap Yadav, awarded a Rs 90-lakh contract for construction of pathways to a company that ferried soil from the proposed mall site owned by the firm in which the minister, brother and mother are shareholders.

According to records of the Registrar of Companies, Delight Marketing changed names twice recently — it became Lara Projects Private Limited on November 2, 2016 and then became a limited liability partnership firm, Lara Projects LLP, on February 14, 2017. According to RoC documents, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are shareholders in the partnership firm.

