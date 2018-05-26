Wife, son will not join posts they have been appointed to, says Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s announcement came at a time when the opposition SAD slammed him and the Congress government, during campaigning for Shahkot Assembly bypoll over the issue. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s announcement came at a time when the opposition SAD slammed him and the Congress government, during campaigning for Shahkot Assembly bypoll over the issue.

Facing flak over the appointment of his son as law officer and wife as chairperson of Punjab Warehousing Corporation, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said they will not take up the posts.

The Amarinder Singh government had appointed the cricketer-turned-politician’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, as chairperson of Punjab Warehousing Corporation last month, while his son Karan Sidhu was appointed as an assistant advocate general and his name figured in the list of 28 law officers appointed by the state government on May 24.

Informing reporters that his son has told him about the decision of not joining the post since some people were casting aspersion on his father, Navjot Singh Sidhu said his son studied law at Cardozo School of Laws in New York and had been practising here for one and a half year.

On the appointment of his wife as chairperson of Punjab Warehousing Corporation, the minister said, “Two days back, she said that she will not join, I said fine.” “So, my wife will not join as chairperson of Punjab warehousing corporation and my son will not join as law officer. Both of them will not join. It was their decisions purely,” Sidhu said while expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for honouring his wife and son with the posts.

His announcement came at a time when the opposition SAD slammed him and the Congress government, during campaigning for Shahkot Assembly bypoll over the issue.

