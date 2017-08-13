Wife, paramour held for BSF jawan’s murder

The wife and her paramour were responsible for the murder of a BSF jawan who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 10 in West Singhbhum district, police claimed on Saturday. BSF jawan Shishir Kumar Pingua’s wife and paramour were arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said.

The BSF man’s wife was allegedly passing information to the killers about Pingua’s location when he was returning home in a motorbike along with mother and his sick daughter, who was studying in Chakradharpur, Soy said.

Pingua was shot dead by three gunmen at Jangiburu Ghati under Manjhari police station.

Initial report had said that the woman accompanying the jawan was her wife but it was later confirmed that she was his mother. The couple were not in speaking terms ever since Pingua came to know about his wife’s extra-marital affair around six months ago, the DSP said.

Pingua was posted at Kishangunj district of Bihar. Soy said a hunt was on to apprehend the assailants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App