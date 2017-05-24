Mumbai: Wife of police officer found murdered

On returning early from work to his house in Prabhat Colony early on Wednesday, Ganore found his wife “lying in a pool of blood” with her throat slit. On returning early from work to his house in Prabhat Colony early on Wednesday, Ganore found his wife “lying in a pool of blood” with her throat slit.

The wife of a police inspector, who was involved in the investigation into the Sheena Bora murder case, was found murdered inside her house in Mumbai’s Santacruz east on Wednesday. The inspector, identified as Gyaneshwar Ganore is posted at Khar police station, where the high-profile case was registered.

According to reports, Ganore was one of the investigating officers in the case and also headed the team which arrested prime accused Indrani Mukerjea.

According to police, Ganore’s son, who is a first year college student, is the prime suspect in the case. Police said the son had left a note admitting to have killed his mother, Dimple Ganore, and has been missing ever since, with his mobile also reportedly switched off.

According to police, the note recovered read,”I have killed mom and I am tired.” On returning early from work to his house in Prabhat Colony early on Wednesday, Ganore found his wife “lying in a pool of blood” with her throat slit. He called the police control room immediately and she was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared her dead. Her body remains in the hospital for post-mortem

Meanwhile, Vakola police has registered a murder case and is investigating into the matter.

