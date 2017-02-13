Wife of Madras High Court judge moves Supreme Court against Justice Karnan

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The wife of a sitting Madras High Court judge on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from “scurrilous attacks” by Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan and charging him with “continously harrassing” her, her husband and their children. In her plea, the wife of the judge said she was deeply aggrieved by the actions and conduct of Justice Karnan, who, she alleged, has been making false statements about her and baseless allegations against the sitting judge.

“Justice Karnan has been falsely alleging that applicant herself has filed complaints against her husband, even though no such complaint has been preferred by her,” the plea filed by her said. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and D Y Chandrachud said the plea will be taken up for hearing by the seven-judge constitution bench which is hearing a suo motu contempt case against Justice Karnan.

The plea filed by advocate Uttara Babbar said Justice Karnan has been alleging that the applicant’s husband raped his lady law clerk who worked with him. She further said that to lend credibility to his “concocted allegations”, Justice Karnan has falsely stated in letters written on his official letterhead that she had lodged a complaint against her husband for committing the rape.

“The said allegation is entirely false and the applicant has made no such complaint. These falsities are being circulated amongst high officials and the general public only to give an impression that there is some truth in the accusations being made by Justice Karnan, though there is none,” her plea alleged.

In her plea, she sought protection from the court against “scurrilous attacks” by Justice Karnan against her husband and harassment of her and her family through his “obscene” telephone calls, among other things.