Wife of IPS officer, held for cheating in civil services exam, nabbed in Hyderabad

Police have nabbed the wife of IPS officer Safeer Karim who was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating during the Civil Services (Main) Examination in Chennai. Karim, who is still on probation, was caught being fed answers by his wife, Joyce Joy, over a Bluetooth device while giving the exam at the Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Egmore, according to police. Joy has been arrested from Hyderabad.

The police team in Chennai had sought help from its counterparts in Hyderabad to nab Karim’s wife. She has been taken into custody as well. Chennai: IPS officer Safeer Karim held for cheating at UPSC Mains exam

Sources told The Indian Express that Karim, who has been charged under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating and dishonesty. may face disciplinary action, including dismissal from service since he is still on probation,

Karim, a 2014-batch IPS officer from Kerala, was serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Nanguneri sub-division, a taluk headquarters in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. He founded ‘Karim’s La Excellence’, a coaching centre for civil service aspirants, with branches in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

“All your teachers under one roof. Kerala’s No 1 IAS coaching centre founded by Safeer Karim, IPS,” an advertisement for his centre read.

Karim was well-known among IAS aspirants in Kerala, as he organised orientation programmes for them across the state. “He used to take leave and go for training sessions,” said a senior officer.

