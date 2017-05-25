Wife of cop who probed Sheena Bora murder case found dead, son key suspect

Police officials outside the apartment of Deepali Ganore. Dilip Kagda Police officials outside the apartment of Deepali Ganore. Dilip Kagda

The wife of a police inspector, who was part of the team that investigated the murder of Sheena Bora in 2015, was found murdered in her home in Santacruz on Tuesday night. The couple’s son, missing since Tuesday, is the main suspect after the police found a note written in blood on the floor near the body.

The body was found on Tuesday night when the officer, Dyaneshwar Ganore (49), reached his home after finishing work. According to the police, Ganore repeatedly rang the doorbell and when there was no answer, he tried to reach his wife, Deepali, and son Siddhant on their cellphones. When their phones were found switched off, Ganore inquired with neighbours and in a frantic search, found the house keys in a dustbin outside the door. “When he entered the house, Ganore found his wife lying on the bed with stab wounds on the neck,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar.

Police officers said that on the floor they found a note written with blood which read, “Tired of her. Catch me, hang me,” followed by a smiling face. The knife, which was used to stab Deepali at least three to four times in the neck, was found on a bedside table. Following the post-mortem, Ganore on Wednesday took his wife’s body to Nashik where their family lives.

Deepali (42), who had studied law in the UK, was a housewife and was at home with Siddhant (19), who was on vacation from college. Ganore has been posted at Khar police station since 2014. He was one of several officers who probed the murder of Sheena Bora in 2015 before the probe was transferred to the CBI.

The murder probe is currently centered on locating Siddhant, the couple’s only child and a first-year BSc student at National College in Bandra. An officer at Vakola police station said Siddhant, who had received his results on Wednesday, had failed his first-year examinations.

“He has left his cellphone at home and we are looking for him,” said Mahadeo Vawhale, senior inspector, Vakola police station. The police are also probing whether Siddhant took any money from home before leaving.

