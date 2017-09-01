Wife of colonel, who died fighting terrorists, set to be commissioned as Lieutenant

Swati Mahadik with daughter Kartikee Swati Mahadik with daughter Kartikee

NEARLY two years after her husband, Colonel Santosh Mahadik, laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, 38-year-old Swati Mahadik will wear the badges of rank of an Army officer and will be commissioned into the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) on September 9. Colonel Santosh Mahadik had died battling terrorists in Kupwara in November 2015. He was commanding 41 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion at the time and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his brave actions.

In October 2016, his doughty wife had joined the Officers Training Academy, determined to don the olive green uniform like her husband. Army sources said that Swati, who had joined the non-technical course for women cadets, had been successful in completion of the gruelling 11 -month training and is keenly looking forward to be commissioned as an officer. “The Lady Cadet had opted to join the AOC and her request has been acceded to and therefore she will be commissioned in the Ordnance Corps,” said a senior officer.

Sources revealed that competing with cadets much younger to her in age, Swati managed to excel in all physical and academic subjects given her high levels of motivation and determination. Cadets at OTA, Chennai have restricted means of communication available due to their strict training regimen, hence Swati was not available for comments. However, a senior officer at the OTA revealed that Swati Mahadik went through the rigours of the training with “a fierce determination”.

The officer added that it is not easy to make the transition from a civilian life to the military training. “Swati was a teacher when her husband was serving in the Army and the manner in which she not only adjusted to the military regimen reflected the deep resolve she harboured to wear the uniform,” he said. Swati had been teaching in various schools across the country, where her husband’s posting took her and she had earlier graduated from the Savitribai Phule University in Pune.

Mother of a 12-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy, Swati decided to avail the Army’s age concession for wives of military personnel who die in the line of duty and cleared the Services Selection Board to join OTA.

