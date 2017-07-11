Wife, kin carry man’s body, Jharkhand orders probe

A day after a tribal man and his sister-in-law in Jharkhand had to carry the body of the latter’s husband in the absence of a government ambulance, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday ordered suspension of the hospital manager and its deputy superintendent.

The incident was reported at Sadar Hospital in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Sunday. The administration provided them an ambulance after they had carried the body a couple of hundred metres.

An inquiry has been initiated against the doctor who attended to the snake-bite victim — Rajendra Oraon, 35, of Shidba village under Tandwa block — and also conducted the postmortem. The CM on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh compensation.

