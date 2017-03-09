Widows shun taboo, play Holi in Vrindavan

1,500 kg ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) and 1,500 kg of petals were arranged for the event, the NGO said in a press release. (Source: Thinkstock Images) 1,500 kg ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) and 1,500 kg of petals were arranged for the event, the NGO said in a press release. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Shunning age-old taboo, widows from Varanasi and Vrindavan played Holi on the premises of the 400-year-old Gopinath Temple on Thursday.

Clad in white saree, a large number of widows gathered at one of the oldest Krishna temples in the crowded Gopinath Bazaar in Vrindavan braving the morning chill and splashed colours on each other.

A large numbers of widows from Varanasi also participated in the event organised by social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of NGO Sulabh International.

“Their participation in Holi symbolises a break from tradition which forbids a widow from wearing coloured saree, among many other things,” Pathak said.

1,500 kg ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) and 1,500 kg of petals were arranged for the event, the NGO said in a press release. The NGO has been paying Rs 2,000 to 800 widows living in eight Ashrams in Vrindavan and Varanasi for the last five years, the release added.