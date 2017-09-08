Widow of merchant navy officer found murdered in Sushant Lok

Alka Kumar was hit on the head with a blunt object Alka Kumar was hit on the head with a blunt object

A 55-year-old widow of a Merchant Navy officer was found murdered inside her three-storey house in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok Phase I on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the incident took place four days ago. The victim, Alka Kumar, was hit on the head with a blunt object. Police found no signs of forced entry, suggesting that the woman knew the accused.

Sources said some construction work was going on in the house and police are probing the role of four workers. “The murder went unnoticed for several days as she kept to herself. No domestic help lived in the house,” the sources added.

According to police, Alka had been living alone ever since the death of her husband, Kaushlendra Kumar, three years ago. Her son, Aatish Kumar. an engineer, lives in the US with his family.

“Aatish had called his mother on Saturday but there was no response. His wife then sent a message to her father, Suraj Prakash, a resident of Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday night, asking him to check on Alka. On Thursday morning, Prakash and a relative arrived at the house at 11 am to find the main gate ajar,” a police officer said.However, they found that the doors to the basement and the ground floor were locked.

“Prakash went up to the first floor and found the door open. A strong smell was coming from inside. He found Alka lying in a pool of blood, just opposite the kitchen. He immediately informed police,” the officer added.

“The woman’s limbs were tied and blood was splattered all around the floor. Prime facie, it appears she had been hit with a blunt object on the head, legs, feet and face. The assailant ransacked all the rooms and decamped with jewellery and cash,” a police officer said, adding that robbery could be the motive behind the murder.

Police said the body was sent to hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday. On the basis of Prakash’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 29 police station.

“A special investigation team (SIT), along with three more teams, are probing the case. Four construction workers working in the vicinity are being questioned to try and get some leads. We are also probing the role of the victim’s acquaintances as they were able to easily gain access to the three-storey house. Neighbours wouldn’t know she was murdered as plots on both sides of the victim’s home were vacant,” the officer added.

