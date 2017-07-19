Wi-fi LAN launched in Arunachal Pradesh civil secretariat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the facility would overhaul work culture in the civil secretariat. (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the facility would overhaul work culture in the civil secretariat. (File Photo)

Wi-Fi Local Area Network (LAN) was launched on Wednesday at the Arunachal Pradesh secretariat making it the first secretariat in the country to be fully under wireless coverage. Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the facility would overhaul work culture in the civil secretariat. “With the civil secretariat going wireless I foresee seamless and smooth communications between ministries and departments and accelerated work delivery to the people,” he said adding it was a positive step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Digital India’. “Our government from day one has focused on digitalizing all its offices with the sole motto of rooting out corruption.

Paperless working system once it is in place will ensure transparency and accountability and leave no space for corruption. “For this to happen the government needs the cooperation of its officers as well as the citizens,” he said. Reiterating his commitment to provide wi-fi facilities to citizens too, Khandu said soon the state capital complex (Itanagar-Naharlagun) will have specific wi-fi zones where people would get free accesses. He advised the IT department to coordinate with departments like power and home to select specific zones in and around the capital that can be turned to free wi-fi zones.

The chief minister, however, cautioned against misuse of free access to wi-fi internet and asked National Informatics Center to put in place a mechanism for secured connectivity and prevent misuse of data on offer. The wireless LAN project comprises state-of-the-art wireless access points with 1 Gbps bandwidth in each of its four blocks powered by 10 Gbps NIC backbone link, officials connected with it said.

The secured network can offer connections to up to 6000 employees and 500 visitors can access it at one go. Officials can get access through their official (NIC) email ids, while visitors have to access through the SWAGAT mode that generates an OTP for login in. The 157 access points installed across the secretariat premises would allow round the clock wifi access to officials and 8 hours per day to visitors, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App