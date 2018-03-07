Why were trading houses allowed gold import a day before LS results: BJP asks Chidambaram

The BJP on Wednesday took on the Congress and former finance minister P Chidambaram over the 80:20 gold import scheme, asking why trading houses, including the beleaguered Gitanjali Gems, were allowed to import gold just a day before the 2014 Lok Sabha results were to be announced.
Countering Congress leader Anand Sharma who had claimed that the allegations against Chidambaram were not backed by facts, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared a purported office memorandum of the Finance Ministry dated May 15, 2014.
In the memorandum, the premier and start trading houses were allowed to import gold. Prasad said the ruling party always made charges after doing its homework. “…was it a price, was it a consideration, was it pressure or was it an obligation. What was it that Mr Chidambaram, a well- informed politician, took this decision one day before the results were to come,” he alleged at a press conference in the BJP headquarters.
Prasad claimed the nature of pressure or price could be assessed from the fact that in a single day the file travelled with “supersonic speed through nine desks after his signature” and it was followed by the office memorandum.
Raising questions, the BJP leader said Chidambaram knew the Constitution and “any person having the slightest consideration of democratic integrity, propriety and sanity of democratic polity would never do this.”
The minister also showed a purported RBI notification dated May 21, 2014, claiming that the central bank administration of that time notified the order to allow trading houses to import gold under the scheme without waiting for the new government to assume office.
Prasad asked that the results were announced on May 16 and it was clear that a new government would be formed, then why did the RBI administration let the notification be issued on May 21, without waiting for new government to assume office.
In August 2013, the then UPA government had introduced the 80:20 rule, which allowed traders to import gold only after they had exported 20 per cent of gold from their previous import. The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 10:34 pmThere is only one fact undeniable CH00tT BRUM and the CON GIT PARTY are both tainted as Scamstar and Fraudster, both of them systematically LOOTED and Fleeced the poor Indians to no end immorally and shadily. Con Git party is a disgusting and a criminal party. The whole scam and the 80:20 dodgy scheme to allow Choksi to engineer industrial scale fraud must be investigated.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 10:31 pm"purported office memo um of the Finance Ministry dated May 15, 2014". /why is Islamic express calling a proven fact as purported about its star columnists act when he was the finance ministor ??Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 9:53 pmThe government must ensure that investigation agencies n the courts to conduct their work so that as much as possible the economic frauds are brought to justice in timebound manner if possible within 2018. So that the public will be convinced that the centre is honest n serious against corruption.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 9:47 pmEverybody discussing 80:20 Gold scheme Chidabaram's main issue of P Notes are not discussed by any media so far like Letter of Understanding (LOU) now discussed after PNB scam unearthed by CBI.Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 9:42 pmHe will answer these question only if he (the star columnist of Islamic Express) is subjected to third degree at GITMO (including waterboarding) like in US where the CIA FBI don t even ask or wait for court permission do do just that.Reply
