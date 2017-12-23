Why should Vande Mataram rendition bother anybody, asks Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday wondered why should anybody have a problem with singing “Vande Mataram”, which meant salutations to the mother, a song that inspired millions during the country’s freedom movement.
“Mother is not the photo but our motherland. ‘Vande Mataram’ is saluting the mother. Why should anyone have a problem with this,” Naidu said at an event in this temple town in Ahmednagar district.
“Irrespective of our caste, creed and religion, we are one nation, one people and one country,” Naidu said, after inaugurating the Global Sai Temple Trust Summit that has been organised by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan, Shirdi for trustees and representatives of Saibaba temples in India and abroad.
He also said the issue of whether Saibaba, the 20th century saint, was a Hindu or Muslim is unnecessary.
“He was a universal teacher who blended the core principles of Hinduism and Sufism,” the Vice President remarked.
Saibaba’s teachings of service to mankind and living in peace and harmony with others, need to be imbibed by all and that would be the true tribute to him, Naidu said.
“Serving the mankind is serving God. Saibaba is an embodiment of this culture,” he said.
Located 238 km off Mumbai, the country’s financial hub, Shirdi has the famous shrine of Saibaba. In October, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built airport at Shirdi.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 4:46 pmMuzzies are doing the same thing to Myanmar what they did to India in 1947 . Myanmar is giving back ing reply.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 4:44 pmVP Sir your love for Vande Matartam is as fake as your love for democratic-secular India. As a senior RSS ideologue you must share with the nation where and when RSS leaders and cadres snag this song or chanted it as a slogan during the British rule. How many of them were jailed for singing/chanting it. Can RSS produce pre-Independence documents corroborating that Savarkar, Golwalkar, Hedgewar, Deendayal Upadhyaya, LK Advani, Atal Bihari vajpayee, Syama prtasad Mookerjee ever sang it against the British rulers?RSS uses this song to hide its denigration of National Anthem, Jana Gan Man. The Hindutva gang which opposed freedom struggle, ran coalition governments with the Muslim League in 1942 and organized recruitment camps for the British army when Netaji Subhashchander Bose was trying to liberate India militarily.I am sure you have never read ANANDMATH in which this song appeared. This novel glorified British rule, ended with the declaration that British rule was as good as Hindu rule.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 5:26 pmEven if we assume VP is fake , Bande Mataram is National anthem for 70 years . Why cant the muslims sing Bande Mataram . Muslims played their trick in 1947 and destroyed India , this time Hindus will reply like Myanmar to defend whatever that have got left..Reply