Why scared of Tej Pratap’s ‘little threat’: Lalu Yadav to Sushil Modi

Lalu yadav (L), Sushil Modi (R) Lalu yadav (L), Sushil Modi (R)

Following Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s decision to change the venue of his son’s wedding after former health minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav threatened to “cause disruptions”, the RJD chief asked why the deputy CM was “afraid of a little threat” from his son.

Lalu assured that there would be no law and order problem during the ceremony and apprehensions of Modi were “unfounded”. Tej Pratap has said he would not attend the wedding even though he was invited. Lalu said Sunday, “What kind of deputy CM is Sushil Modi? He is afraid of a little threat from Tej. My son doesn’t have such bad values that he will cause problems at someone’s wedding”.

Following Tej Pratap’s threat that he would beat up Sushil Modi “in his home and insult him in front of guests”, Modi changed the venue of his son Utkarsh’s wedding.

