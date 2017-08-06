Why PM Modi, Amit Shah silent on stalking by son of BJP leader? : CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are “silent” over the alleged stalking of a girl by the son of Haryana’s BJP chief. Yechury raised the question after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking a girl, and was later released on bail. Taking to Twitter, the Marxist leader also alleged that “someone” was helping the accused. “Clearly someone is helping the accused at New Delhi. Why are the PM and BJP president so silent about stalking of women?” he sought to know on the micro-blogging site.
Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested and released on bail later for allegedly stalking the girl in Chandigarh.
The girl had accused Vikas and his friend of stalking her Friday night after which they were arrested, police said.
Both were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), they said.
- Aug 6, 2017 at 6:49 pmShame to Modi and Amit shah for their dictatorship ram raj now they will not open their mouth because BJP leader son if these same for other party they make shouting like eagle... If so many Dalits and muslim killed they not open their mouth if one RSS killed in Kerla they made so much shouts and even talk to be get the president rule there and Arun jaitely also visited to kerla and warn govt. So many dalits and muslims killed by cow lynching now BJP Leader bother becasue killers are BJP... RSS.. Bajrangdal... VHP... . Down and death to BJP Government... Jai HindReply