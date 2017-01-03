Why only TMC is found to be involved in chit fund scams: BJP

Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. (File Photo) Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. (File Photo)

Refuting allegations of “vendetta politics” levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the CBI, BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday questioned why only TMC leaders were being found to be involved in “all the chit fund scams”.

Watch what else is making news:

“She should stop making these baseless allegations. The rule of law is the same for everybody. My question is why only TMC leaders are being found to be involved in all the chit fund scams across the state,” he told PTI.

The CBI on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam, the second such arrest of a TMC MP within a week.

Singh, who is also the BJP co-incharge for West Bengal, said the TMC chief should know that the “sins” of her rule were being exposed by the law now. “We do not even want to answer such baseless allegations. She is scared after the arrest of her party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and that is why they are levelling these baseless allegations,” he said.

Stung by the arrest of Bandyopadhyay, Mamata on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “using” the CBI, ED and Income Tax department “against those who raised voice against demonetisation” and dared him to arrest her and all the TMC MPs.