Why only Muslims, speak of Hindu & Christian women too: CPI to PM Modi

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “justice for Muslim women” remark, the CPI on Monday asked him to be equally concerned about similar problem of Hindu and Christian women to ensure gender equality. Modi had yesterday made a strong pitch against the issue of ‘triple talaq’, insisting exploitation of Muslim women should end and justice be done to them.

The CPI contended that all personal laws are “biased” against women and suggested Modi to not keep himself “confined” to the issue of ‘triple talaq’ only. “Modi should speak in a larger context. Not only Muslim sisters, several Hindu sisters, Christian sisters too are being exploited as all personal laws are biased against women.

“The question is to strive for gender equality and gender justice,” CPI national secretary D Raja said.

Raja further charged the Prime Minister with speaking on triple talaq but remaining silent on the women reservation bill.

Addressing BJP’s national executive at Bhubaneshwar yesterday, Modi had also deprecated any attempt at creating “conflict” within the Muslim community on the issue and suggested tackling it through social awareness.

