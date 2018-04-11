‘Why not PM Modi undertake fast on farmers’ suicides’, says Owaisi

“Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast against the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises ?” Asaduddin Owaisi questioned. “Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast against the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises ?” Asaduddin Owaisi questioned.

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday queried if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would undertake a fast on the farmers’ suicides issue and also to atone for “false” promises made by him.

“If the Prime Minister wants to fast for losing whole session of parliament, I want to ask the honourable prime minister where is his sense of duty lost, wherein, in the past four years thousands of farmers committed suicides,” he said. He said farmers in Maharashtra also committed suicide.

“Will the Prime Minister fast for those farmers? Will he sit on fast against the atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh. Why does not the Prime minister sit on fast to atone for his false promises ?” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP questioned.

Speaking to media persons here, Owaisi said he wanted to know the stand of BJP and Prime Minister on the incident of rape and murder of an eight year old girl in Jammu and Kashmir. Charging the Yogi Adityanath’s Government in Uttar Pradesh with “partiality”, Owaisi alleged the State is not run by rule of law but “by rule by law, rule by gun and rule by appeasement”.

He said the people of UP will give a “strong” reply at an appropriate time to all these “misgovernance”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App