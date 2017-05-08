Why not? Asks Parameshwara on his name cropping up for KPCC chief post

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s name is also doing the rounds for the KPCC President’s post. (Representational Image) Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s name is also doing the rounds for the KPCC President’s post. (Representational Image)

Karnataka Home Minister and KPCC President G Parameshwara on Sunday questioned why his name should not figure for the post of party unit chief again, when the High Command sees in him the capability of holding two or three posts in the party and the government.

“Why not? (Why my name should not crop up for consideration for KPCC President’s post).

“The other day somebody was mentioning I am holding two to three posts, but the High Command sees me capable to handle those posts and hence they have given me those responsibilities,” he told reporters here.

Parameshwara was replying to a query whether his name has also surfaced for the KPCC President’s post.

He said all these speculations surface when a party gears up for the state Assembly polls scheduled next year.

On Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s name doing the rounds for the KPCC President’s post, Parameshwara said he does not know whether his name had been discussed at the High Command level.

“I don’t know whether all these things (including Kharge’s name) have been discussed at the National President’s or Vice-President’s level, but all these we are hearing and are reading in the media,” he said.

To a query, Parameshwara denied infighting in Congress, but acknowledged differences of opinions on some issues, which prompted some leaders to desert the party.

“We don’t have infighting, but there are differences of opinion on some issues. Some of them (including former Chief Minister S M Krishna) left because their opinions might not have been heard.”

“It could also be for some other reasons. However, we don’t have groups within the party,” he said.

Asked to react on the timing of change of guard in the KPCC, he said, “Why suspect? I don’t think there is anything wrong in appointing a new team. In fact, in all other states are doing this. It is a routine exercise any party does before state elections,” he said.

He welcomed party general secretary and Karnataka-incharge K C Venugopal, who has been tasked with setting the tone for next state elections by curbing desertions, infighting and change in KPCC President’s post.

Venugopal is an experienced party functionary and was minister twice in the state and at the Centre.

“I am sure he will guide us and also take us together as a team,” he said.

Parameshwara also assured cooperation in whatever instructions and guidance he gives to strengthen the party in the state.

