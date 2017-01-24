Why no 2-yr term for ED chief Karnal Singh, SC asks

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Centre why the appointment of Karnal Singh as full-time director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was till the date of his superannuation and not for a tenure of two years, as required under the law. By an appointment letter dated October 27, 2016, Singh, a 1984-batch IPS officer, will cease to hold office the day he superannuates in August 2017.

After perusing the appointment letter, a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to clarify whether the officer was given a two-year term as per provisions of the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC), 2003. Section 25 (d) of the CVC Act lays down that an ED director shall continue to hold office for a period of not less than two years from the date on which he assumes office.

“This (appointment) does not comply with section 25(d) of CVC Act, which fixes the tenure of ED director for not less than two years. You clarify whether a new appointment letter can be issued to him as the appointment till the date of his superannuation is violative of statutory provisions,” the bench told the AG.

The court was hearing a PIL, seeking appointment of a regular director of ED. The plea has been filed by Mumbai-based former IRS officer Uday Babu Khalwadekar.

SC relief for Dutta

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea for prosecuting senior Karnataka-cadre IPS officer Rupak Kumar Dutta for allegedly forging his attendance while pursuing an LL.B course in 2009. The court said it was appropriate to give a quietus to this matter. “..for some reasons, the complainant, who claimed himself to be a social worker, appears to be after him (Dutta),” the bench observed.

The matter came up for hearing before the apex court close on the heels of Dutta’s empanelment for appointment as the next DGP of Karnataka. ENS