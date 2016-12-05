Why is Opposition stalling Parliament if it want to raise people’s issues: M Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday questioned the Opposition’s “logic” behind not allowing Parliament to function if it wanted to highlight the problems people are facing due to demonetisation.”We are ready to discuss all issues in the House. I have not been able to understand why they (Opposition) are doing this?” Naidu said outside Parliament.

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day on Monday as the Opposition continued to disrupt proceedings.

“What is the logic behind Congress and other parties raising this issue? They are saying people are suffering, ATMs are not functioning. Then why are you not discussing these issues in the House? Why you are not allowing a debate?” he asked. We want the Opposition make its stand clear, he said.

“Are you in favour of demonetisation? Are you in favour of remonetisation? Are you against black money? Are you ready to support government in its fight against black money and corruption? Where do you stand? Why are you creating ruckus? If you are so agitated then why are you not allowing the House to function?”

“The Opposition is not allowing discussion on issues affecting people. You insisted that the Prime Minister should come to the House. He came to the House. What else? The debate was halfway through and suddenly you wanted to divert the issue? What are your problems? Who has pulled you back from the debate?” he asked.

Naidu said SP and BSP were opposing demonetisation “because they are going to lose in Uttar Pradesh. They are doing all this keeping UP in their mind. Otherwise, there is no reason at all.” He appealed to the Opposition to allow Lok Sabha to function so that a bill for raising the quota for differently-abled can be passed.

