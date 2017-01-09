Why is Arun Jaitley ignoring ‘third class’ leaders like Sakshi Maharaj in BJP: Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Attacking Union Minister Arun Jaitley for his remark on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Monday said that the former should first concentrate on the ‘third-class’ MP’s like Sakshi Maharaj in their party who are spreading communal discord through their statements. “At one side the people belonging from BJP are making communal comments. Can’t Jaitley see what kind of third class people are there in BJP? Instead of training guns at Muslims for producing more children, why doesn’t they (Sakshi Maharaj) focus their attention of the many slums across the nation which are burgeoning with children,” Azmi told ANI.

Azmi further asked the Centre to increase the standard of the living of the poor rather than just making comments and also sought an answer from the BJP-led NDA government as to why MPs like Sakshi Maharaj, who are applauding and approving what happened with Babri Masjid, are not being berated by the party leadership.

“If BJP government and Narendra Modi will be there for a long time, then it will be dangerous for the constitution of the country,” he said. Earlier on Sunday, Jaitley attacked Rahul, saying that he is only interested in disrupting the proceedings of the parliament while Prime Minister was being “futuristic”, “modern” and “technology driven”.

Jaitley, on a Facebook post, titled “Demonetisation — a look back at the last two months”, wrote, “the Prime Minister was thinking of the next generation while Rahul Gandhi was only looking at how to disrupt the next Session of Parliament”. Earlier, Sakshi Maharaj on Friday stirred a fresh controversy by holding Muslims responsible for population boom.

“This population rise in not because of the Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children,” he said. Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against controversial Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday for his recent shocker blaming Muslims for population boom in the nation.